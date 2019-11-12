(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is set to host volunteer stewardship workdays in November at state parks in southern Michigan.
Workdays are an enjoyable way to spend time outdoors while restoring Michigan’s ecosystems and learning about its inhabitants.
November stewardship workdays are scheduled for:
•Sunday, Nov. 17: Warren Dunes State Park (Berrien County), 1-4 p.m.
Volunteers will be working to protect the beautiful dunes, cutting and stump-treating scattered invasive woody shrubs and oriental bittersweet before they encroach further into the natural landscape.
•Saturday, Nov. 30: Highland Recreation Area (Oakland County), 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Volunteers can join ongoing efforts to restore the Silo Field Trial Area to an open grassland by hauling and piling brush and stacking firewood.
Workday details (including meeting locations, the stewardship volunteer registration form and links to individual park maps and directions) are available here. Please register either by using the volunteer registration form or by emailing FreiH@Michigan.gov.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.