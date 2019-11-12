(CBS DETROIT) – For 29 nights, more than five million LED lights will illuminate trees, buildings and 280 sculptures – more than 230 of which are animals – throughout the front half of the Detroit Zoo.
Wild Lights will run Nov. 16 to Jan. 5, 2020.
To create the best possible experience for guests, the Detroit Zoo has adjusted the pricing for Wild Lights tickets based on hour and day.
This will ease congestion during historically high traffic times and encourage ticket sales at times when attendance has been lighter.
Tickets sold in advance (either online or on site at Customer Care during daytime Detroit Zoo hours) will range from $11 to $18 throughout the 29-night run of the event.
Walk-up tickets sold at the gate for all nights and time slots will be $19.
The Detroit Zoo recommends guests always check the online web store for the best price available as the gates will always have the highest price.
Parking is $8 per car.
For more information visit here.
