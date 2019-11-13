



– A mini exhibition with interactive elements and staged sets — designed by Detroit’s Handywoman, Trice Clark — is the main focus of the “TC Experience” this weekend.

It’s set to take place Nov. 17 from 4-7 p.m. at Street Cred, located at 6340 East Jefferson Ave.

Clark says there will be, “wall to wall activations filled with pic worthy moments you can’t help but share.”

She created her first backdrop in May 2018 and says from that point, she was booked every weekend.

Last winter, Clark hosted her first TC Experience to showcase the builds she created consistently during the summer.

“Last year had about 50 people, this year I’m looking to have hopefully 100 people,” said Clark.

Tickets to the TC Experience are $25. Your ticket includes:

– Entry to The TC Experience gallery

– Photos taken by our professional photographer

– Cocktails

– Networking with Detroit creatives and professionals

– Content to share on all your social platforms #TheTCExperience

To purchase tickets for The TC Experience visit here.

Click here for more information on Trice Clark.

