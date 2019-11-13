WATCH LIVE NOWHouse Holding Public Hearings In Presidential Impeachment Inquiry
The Detroit Lions have put defensive tackle Kevin Strong on injured reserve.

DETROIT, MI – OCTOBER 20: Dalvin Cook #33 of the Minnesota Vikings rushes for a touchdown in the second quarter against Kevin Strong #92 of the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on October 20, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

The Lions also announced Tuesday that they were awarded tackle Dan Skipper via waivers from the Houston Texans.

Skipper spent time with the Texans and New England Patriots earlier this season. He appeared in three games for the Texans this season and one for the Lions back in 2017.

He originally entered the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2017 out of Arkansas.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 20: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings throws a second half pass behind Kevin Strong #92 of the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on October 20, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Minnesota won the game 42-30. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Strong left last weekend’s game at Chicago with rib problems.

