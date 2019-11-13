OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Oakland Corridor Partners and the Michigan Department of Transportation will host an open house-style meeting to inform the public on the upcoming construction of the drainage tunnel at the I-75/I-696 interchange.

The drainage tunnel construction is included in Segment 3 of the I-75 modernization project in Oakland County.

Segment 3 is located from Eight Mile Road to just north of 13 Mile Road.

The open house will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 3 at UFCW Local 876 located at 876 Horace Brown Drive in Madison Heights.

The drainage tunnel will be approximately 4 miles long, 14.5-feet in diameter and located 100 feet below the northbound I-75 service drive from Meyers Avenue to 12 Mile Road. The purpose of the drainage tunnel is to separate and, if required, store freeway storm water from municipal sewers to prevent freeway and community flooding during heavy rain events.

Shaft work will be conducted at the northeast corner of the I-75/I-696 interchange. Staff at the open house will review the project schedule, mitigation measures during construction, and the placement of an advanced sound wall between Dallas and Cowan avenues.

Segment 3 will improve safety and mobility by modernizing 5.5 miles of I-75 through the communities of Royal Oak, Hazel Park and Madison Heights.

Accommodations can be made for persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking ability. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request.

Please call 517-335-4381 to request at least seven days before meeting date.

