OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A 13-year-old Orion Township girl died in a snowmobile accident in Oakland County, officials say.
It happened Tuesday afternoon just after 4 p.m. at Whipple Lake and North Eston roads in Independence Township.
Police say the 55-year-old father was driving one snowmobile when his 13-year-old son — who was driving his 13-year-old sister on the back — struck him from behind while on another snowmobile. The girl was thrown from the back of the snowmobile and suffered serious injuries.
Police also said she was given CPR by a bystander and a pulse was detected, but she was not breathing.
Both kids were taken to a local hospital to be treated, where the girl was pronounced dead.
The boy is said to be in stable condition and the father did not suffer any injuries in the crash.
Authorities say everyone in the crash was wearing a helmet and alcohol nor drug use were not factors in this crash.
This is an ongoing investigation and police are working with the Lake Orion School district to counsel students where the girl attended school.
