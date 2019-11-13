DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A University of Michigan Dearborn student-athlete was found shot dead on Detroit’s west side.
It’s reported 20-year-old KaBria Arnold’s body was found near Pilgrim and Bentler Sunday night.
According to U-M Dearborn, Arnold was studying to become a registered nurse and also played pitcher and infield on the school’s softball team.
“KaBria was genuinely loved by her family and friends and will truly be missed. She leaves behind her mother, father, three sisters, and four nieces,” a GoFundMe page stated that’s been set up for Arnold’s home going.
As of Wednesday, the GoFundMe had raised more than $8,000 of its $15,000 goal.
Arnold’s killer has not been identified and anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.
Anyone who would like to make a donation to the Arnold family can do so here.
