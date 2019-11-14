Filed Under:Juwan Howard, Michigan Wolverines basketball, Zeb Jackson

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan coach Juwan Howard has added his first recruit to the program.

 

ORLANDO, FL – OCTOBER 26: Josh Richardson #0 and assistant coach Juwan Howard of the Miami Heat on the bench on opening night against the Orlando Magic on October 26, 2016 at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Manuela Davies/Getty Images)

 

Howard says shooting guard Zeb Jackson signed Wednesday to play for the Wolverines next season. The 6-foot-3 Jackson is ranked No. 62 among recruits in the nation by 247 Sports.

 

Officially a Wolverine!💙Ann Arbor lets get it!〽️

Highly touted forward Isaiah Todd is also expected to be a part of Howard’s first recruiting class.

 

 

Jackson averaged more than 25 points and nearly eight rebounds per game over the previous three seasons at Maumee Valley Country Day in Ohio. He will spend his senior season at Montverde Academy in Florida.

 

