VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. (CNN) – Van Buren County Sheriff’s Deputies say a Michigan man died when he was crushed underneath the bobcat he was using to clear snow.
It happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Authorities say he was crushed by the bucket of the bobcat. Other workers found him and tried to save his life with CPR but were unsuccessful.
The man’s identity has not been released by police.
