LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a consumer alert Friday to advise Michigan residents of an illegal robocall scam where the callers are representing themselves as employees of the Office for Victims of Crime federal agency.
The scam artists are using spoofing technology, which allows them to appear as a local caller in an attempt to steal personal information, including Social Security Numbers, from Michigan residents.
Be alert for calls from anyone representing themselves as an OVC employee or being from the “OVC Fraud Prevention Unit.” The OVC has no such unit.
These scammers are calling from local numbers and may suggest your social security number has been compromised and even provide a “case number,” but it is a fraud. Do not give them any of your personal information — and do not send them money.
If you receive one of these calls, report it to the OVC Resource Center at the National Criminal Justice Reference Service at 800-851-3420. You may also file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Team here or with the Federal Trade Commission online or by calling 877-382-4357.
