(CBS DETROIT) – Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick’s latest motion has been denied by the 6th Circuit Court of appeals and he will remain in federal prison.
Kilpatrick was sentenced to 28 years in prison in 2013 after being found guilty on 24 of 30 counts which included racketeering.
His original appeal was denied by the 6th Circuit Court and Kilpatrick filed another motion in 2017 which was also denied by a district court judge.
