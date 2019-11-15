



– Metro Detroit malls are gearing up for Black Friday with discounts and special deals to attract as many shoppers as possible.

So what time does Black Friday start at area malls?

Here’s a list of their 2019 Thanksgiving and Black Friday hours.

Briarwood Mall in Ann Arbor

Open 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Thanksgiving and 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday.

Eastland Center in Harper Woods

Open 6 p.m. to midnight Thanksgiving and 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Black Friday.

Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn

Closed Thanksgiving and open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Black Friday

Great Lakes Crossing in Auburn Hills

Open 6 p.m. to midnight Thanksgiving, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday.

Ikea in Canton

Closed Thanksgiving and open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Black Friday.

Laurel Park Place in Livonia

Closed for Thanksgiving, open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday.

Macomb Mall in Roseville

Closed for Thanksgiving, open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Black Friday.

Mall at Partridge Creek in Clinton Township

Closed Thanksgiving and open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Black Friday.

Oakland Mall in Troy

Open 6 p.m. to midnight Thanksgiving and 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Somerset Collection in Troy

Closed on Thanksgiving. Open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Black Friday

Twelve Oaks in Novi

Open 6 p.m. to midnight Thanksgiving and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Black Friday.

Westland Mall in Westland

Closed Thanksgiving, open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday.

For more information visit here.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.