Comments
Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Ultra successful Detroit entrepreneur Peter Karmanos Jr., who co-founded Compuware and owns a portion of the NHL Carolina Hurricanes, discussed his newest company, MadDog Ventures, with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host of CBS 62 MICHIGAN MATTERS.
Karmanos, who grew up in Detroit, discussed MadDog Ventures which includes start ups as well as investments in other companies. He talked about the changing role of technology in all. As an example he is now involved with an internet car buying company.
He then joined the roundtable which included Denise Ilitch, CEO of Ilitch Enterprises, Charlie Beckham, municipal consultant, and Cain as they dived into topics including the impeachment hearings taking place in Washington.
They also discussed Detroit and how the Motor City was faring. Karmanos offered thoughts on a key issue plaguing the city.
