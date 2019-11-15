Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Police say a man’s body was found in the trunk of a snow-covered car.
It happened on Detroit’s west side on the 20000 block of Murray Hill Street near Greenfield Road and Pembroke Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Just after 2 p.m. Friday, police say the body — a man in his 60s — was pulled from the trunk.
Officials say this is an ongoing investigation and the cause surrounding his death are still unclear.
