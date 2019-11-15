Chili Mustard Onions | Detroit Vegan Soul | Brooklyn Street Local | Good Cakes and Bakes
In search of a new favorite vegan spot?
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top vegan spots around Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.
Detroit-area consumer spending at restaurants tends to rise the most in December and November, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of reputation management and direct response marketing for small businesses. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Detroit-area restaurants last year rose by 23% in November over the month before, just shy of the top monthly increase of 25% in December.
1. Chili Mustard Onions
First up is Chili Mustard Onions. Located at 3411 Brush St. in Brush Park, the vegan spot is the highest-rated vegan restaurant in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 154 reviews on Yelp.
2. Detroit Vegan Soul
Next up is West Village’s Detroit Vegan Soul, situated at 8029 Agnes St. With four stars out of 376 reviews on Yelp, the vegan and vegetarian soul food spot have proven to be a local favorite.
3. Brooklyn Street Local
Then, Corktown’s Brooklyn Street Local, located at 1266 Michigan Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the diner, vegetarian and vegan spot four stars out of 279 reviews.
4. Good Cakes and Bakes
Finally, Good Cakes and Bakes, a vegan bakery in Bagley, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 66 Yelp reviews. Head over to 19363 Livernois Ave. to see for yourself.
