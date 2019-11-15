WATCH LIVE NOWHouse Resumes Public Impeachment Hearings With Testimony From Ousted Ukraine Ambassador
Filed Under:construction, macomb, mdot, metro detroit, Michigan Department of Transportation, oakland, wayne


(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation has announced the weekend construction in Metro Detroit from Nov. 15-18.

All work is weather dependent and rain, snow or cold temperatures may cause delays or cancellations.

I-75:

Oakland – NB/SB 75 ramps to 12 Mile, ramp lane closed, Sat-Sun 7am-7pm.

Wayne – NB 75, Northline to Goddard, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

I-94:

Wayne – WB 94, 75 to John R, left lane closed, 2 open, Sat 11am-4pm.

Wayne – EB 94, M-1/Woodward to Beaubien, left lane closed, 2 open, Sat 9am-2pm.

Wayne – Beaubien ramp to EB 94, ramp closed, Sat & Sun, 6am-7pm.

M-1: (Woodward)

Oakland – NB/SB M-1, South Blvd to Big Beaver, 2 lanes open, 2 closed intermittently, daily Sat-Tues, 8a-7pm.

M-10: (Lodge)

Wayne – SB M-10 ramp to EB 94, RAMP CLOSED, Sat 8am-2pm.

M-59:

Oakland – EB M-59, Adams to Crooks, moving 2 left lane closure, Sat 7am-6pm.

Oakland – WB M-59, Crooks to Opdyke, moving 2 left lane closure, Sun 7am-6pm.

M-85: (Fort St)

Wayne – WB Fort, Cass Ave to 1st St, right lane closed intermittently, Mon-Fri 7am-3pm.

For more information visit here. 



