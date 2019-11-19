DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A 24-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man have been arrested in connection with the death of a University of Michigan-Dearborn student-athlete.
Kabria Arnold, 20, was fatally shot with multiple gunshot wounds to her body, which was found near Pilgrim and Bentler on Nov. 10.
Detroit Police Chief James Craig said during a press conference Tuesday, it’s believed that the 28-year-old man was the shooter.
Craig also said investigators believe domestic issues were involved.
“Over the last several weeks we’ve had too much violence … when will it stop?” said Craig.
According to U-M Dearborn, Arnold was studying to become a registered nurse and also played pitcher and infield on the school’s softball team.
“KaBria was genuinely loved by her family and friends and will truly be missed. She leaves behind her mother, father, three sisters, and four nieces,” a GoFundMe page stated that’s been set up for Arnold’s home going.
Anyone who would like to make a donation to the Arnold family can do so here.
