(CBS DETROIT) – The American Heart Association recently launched #QuitLying, an ‘anti-vaping’ campaign aimed at targeting tobacco companies who are marketing vaping products and flavors to kids and teens despite the newly founded harmful affects.
The AHA says the goal of #QuitLying is to get the Big Tobacco companies to tell the truth about the affects of vaping on teens.
The organization is encouraging people to take action and sign the #QuitLying letter to Big Vape at QuitLying.org.
Here are some stats:
Adults and kids are smoking traditional cigarettes less but using e-cigarettes and other tobacco products more. Vaping may help re-normalize tobacco use and get kids started, even leading them to traditional cigarettes over time. E-cigarettes are the most common tobacco product used by adolescents. The latest surveillance data show that 27.5% of high school students are using e-cigarettes, up from 20.8% in 2018 and 11.7% in 2017.
Resources have also been created by the AHA to educate the public, parents and educators about vaping and the hazards of e-cigarette use.
For more information visit here.
