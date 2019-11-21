Detroit will continue to experience light rainfall today, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. Today’s forecast shows the greatest likelihood of rain at 97%, with a predicted drizzle of 0.11 inches.
The immediate forecast also has mild temperatures in store for today. The weather will bring a high temperature of 53 degrees today, then turn cooler from Friday to Wednesday.
Skies will be cloudy on Friday and mostly cloudy on Monday. Winds should reach a modest high of 18 mph today but will calm somewhat beginning on Saturday.
This story was created automatically using Saildrone’s local weather forecast data, then reviewed by an editor. We also incorporate historic weather data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
