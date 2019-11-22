Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find a missing 32-year-old man.
Police say Lloyd was last seen on Nov. 16, at approximately 11:00 a.m. in the 900 block of Whitmore.
Family members of Lloyd stated that he said “he was going on a ride with a friend.”
He has not been seen or heard from since.
Lloyd is described as a black male, braided hair and was last seen wearing a black polo hat, blue Pistons coat, blue jeans and black Champion flip flops.
