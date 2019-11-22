DETROIT (3-6-1) at WASHINGTON (1-9)
Sunday, 1 p.m.
OPENING LINE — Lions by 2½
RECORD VS. SPREAD — Lions 4-6, Redskins 3-7
SERIES RECORD — Redskins lead 30-14
LAST MEETING — Lions beat Redskins 20-17, Oct. 23, 2016
LAST WEEK — Lions lost to Cowboys 35-27; Redskins lost to Jets 34-17
AP PRO32 RANKING — Lions No. 25, Redskins No. 31
LIONS OFFENSE — OVERALL (8), RUSH (19), PASS (5)
LIONS DEFENSE — OVERALL (30), RUSH (24), PASS (30)
REDSKINS OFFENSE — OVERALL (31), RUSH (26), PASS (32)
REDSKINS DEFENSE — OVERALL (22), RUSH (28), PASS (16)
STREAKS, STATS, AND NOTES — Lions have won four consecutive meetings with Redskins. … Detroit has dropped three in a row for the third time under second-year coach Matt Patricia.. … With Matthew Stafford expected to miss the third consecutive game with a back injury, QB Jeff Driskel set to make a third consecutive start for Detroit. Driskel is 42 of 72 for 487 yards, three touchdowns and one interception this season. … RB Bo Scarbrough had 55 yards rushing, TD in NFL debut last week. … WRs Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones are tied for NFL lead with eight receiving TDs. Jones had two TD catches vs. Cowboys. … Lions defense is allowing 413 yards per game and allowed seven plays of 20-plus yards vs. Cowboys. … LB Jarrad Davis is coming off, forcing a fumble and recovering a fumble against Dallas. … Rookie DE Austin Bryant may make NFL debut after being activated from injured reserve Wednesday. … LB Devon Kennard has a sack in back-to-back games. … Redskins have lost nine consecutive home games. … Rookie QB Dwayne Haskins is making third NFL start. Haskins was sacked six times in the loss to Jets. … RB Adrian Peterson is averaging 125.4 yards per game vs. Lions. … RB Derrius Guice set to play third pro game after two knee injuries. Haskins connected with Guice on 45-yard screen pass TD last week. … WR Terry McLaurin tied for the rookie lead with five TD catches. … Washington’s third-down defense ranked last in the league. … LB Ryan Kerrigan had two sacks and forced fumble last week. … Rookie LB Cole Holcomb has 61 tackles this season. Fantasy Tip: Redskins have struggled against tight ends, opening up a potentially big game for Lions’ T.J. Hockenson.
