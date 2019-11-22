(CBS DETROIT) – The Southfield Kappa Foundation in conjunction with the Southfield Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated will be giving away Thanksgiving baskets Nov. 23.
It’s scheduled to take place at the Southfield Kappa Center located at 19800 James Couzens in Detroit at 9 a.m.
Community Service Chairman, Michael Bagley, Jr., looks forward to this annual opportunity to assist those in the community that that we cannot turn out backs on.
“You never know what one’s circumstances are, but we are just trying to do our part to make a positive impact on the lives of others in the community,” said Bagley. “I cannot do this alone and with the help of my chapter brothers and under the leadership of Polemarch Glenn Jackson, it is about doing our part to get the holiday season off to a good start for those who are not as fortunate as many of us.”
The giveaway itself is in 20th year where they have given out a minimum of 200 and as many as 250 baskets based on their fundraising efforts.
The citizens that are recipients of the baskets are low income families who are referred to us by social workers, churches, schools and the chapter brothers.
For more information contact Michael Bagley, Jr. at 248-640-3859
You must log in to post a comment.