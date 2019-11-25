



Interested in adopting a pet — or just gazing at some cuddle-hungry puppies up for adoption? There are dozens of darling puppies up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Detroit.

(Credit: Hoodline/ Petfinder)

Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of puppies currently available for adoption.

Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations, and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.

Bowie, border collie, and a shepherd mix

Bowie is a sweet male border collie and shepherd puppy being kept at Home Fur-Ever.

(Credit: Hoodline/ Petfinder)

Bowie is happy to keep company with children, cats or dogs. He is vaccinated.

From Bowie’s current caretaker:

Bowie is a part of a litter of nine puppies surrendered to the rescue. A family with older kids only and a house with a fenced yard is required. Those interested should be familiar with these breeds, their temperaments and exercise requirements. Bowie’s birth date Sep. 28, 2019.

Apply to adopt Bowie today at Petfinder.

Stella, border collie, and a shepherd mix

Stella is a female border collie and shepherd puppy currently residing at Home Fur-Ever.

(Credit: Hoodline/ Petfinder)

Stella gets along well with kids, cats or dogs. She’s has had all her shots.

Here’s what Stella’s friends at Home Fur-Ever think of her:

Stella is a part of a litter and is a busy bee. She i loves to be the one in charge of her brothers who are being fostered with her. Stella is extremely sweet and loves to cuddle with her humans and is very smart. She will be working on learning her basic puppy manners.

Apply to adopt Stella today at Petfinder.

Sprout, border collie, and a shepherd mix

Sprout is a handsome male border collie and shepherd puppy being cared for at Home Fur-Ever.

(Credit: Hoodline/ Petfinder)

Sprout will get along great with other dogs. He’s been vaccinated.

Sprout’s current caretakers say:

Sprout loves to sit back and observe . He is outgoing but also enjoys time to relax. He is at a foster home with some of his siblings where he will start to learn his puppy manners. He requires a family with older kids only or an adult home with a fenced backyard.

Read more about Sprout on Petfinder.

Chari, shepherd and pit bull terrier mix

Chari is a female shepherd and pitbull terrier puppy being cared for at What We Do For The Love Of Pets.

(Credit: Hoodline/ Petfinder)

Chari plays well with others, and she’s happy to keep company with other dogs. She has been vaccinated.

Chari’s current caretakers say:

This is active little girl. She is very smart. She learns fast.

Read more about Chari on Petfinder.

Hal, terrier mix

Hal is a male terrier puppy currently residing at Home Fur-Ever.

(Credit: Hoodline/ Petfinder)

Hal is ready to make friends, and he loves other dogs. He has had all his shots.

Hal’s current caretakers say:

Hal is part of a litter of eight puppies surrendered to our rescue so we could find them all new loving families. He is super cute and lovable. Hal’s birth date is about Oct. 1, 2019.

Apply to adopt Hal today at Petfinder.

Hera, American Eskimo dog, and Pomeranian mix

Hera is a darling female American Eskimo dog and Pomeranian puppy staying at Home Fur-Ever.

(Credit: Hoodline/ Petfinder)

Hera plays well with others — she’s happy to keep company with other dogs. She’s vaccinated.

From Hera’s current caretaker:

Hera and her three littermates were all surrendered from an owner that kept all of them in barn along with several other puppies and dogs. She’s a little nervous and will require socialization. No small children but older kids over 10 should be fine. Her birthdate is Aug. 26, 2019.

Read more about Hera on Petfinder.

Iris, an American Eskimo dog, and Pomeranian mix

Iris is a female American Eskimo dog and Pomeranian puppy currently housed at Home Fur-Ever.

(Credit: Hoodline/ Petfinder)

Iris is a social butterfly — she gets along well with other dogs. She is vaccinated.

Here’s what Iris’ friends at Home Fur-Ever think of her:

Iris and her three littermates were all surrendered from an owner that kept all of them in barn along with several other puppies and dogs. They are all precious but a little nervous and will require socialization. They would do best with those familiar with the breeds and their requirements, including grooming to keep them looking and feeling their best.

Read more about how to adopt Iris on Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.