(CBS DETROIT) – Metro Detroit malls are gearing up for Black Friday with discounts and special deals to attract as many shoppers as possible.
So what time does Black Friday start at area malls?
Here’s a list of their 2019 Thanksgiving and Black Friday hours.
Briarwood Mall in Ann Arbor
Open 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Thanksgiving and 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday.
Eastland Center in Harper Woods
Open 6 p.m. to midnight Thanksgiving and 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Black Friday.
Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn
Closed Thanksgiving and open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Black Friday
Great Lakes Crossing in Auburn Hills
Open 6 p.m. to midnight Thanksgiving, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday.
Ikea in Canton
Closed Thanksgiving and open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Black Friday.
Laurel Park Place in Livonia
Closed for Thanksgiving, open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday.
Macomb Mall in Roseville
Closed for Thanksgiving, open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Black Friday.
Mall at Partridge Creek in Clinton Township
Closed Thanksgiving and open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Black Friday.
Oakland Mall in Troy
Open 6 p.m. to midnight Thanksgiving and 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Somerset Collection in Troy
Closed on Thanksgiving. Open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Black Friday
Twelve Oaks in Novi
Open 6 p.m. to midnight Thanksgiving and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Black Friday.
Westland Mall in Westland
Closed Thanksgiving, open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday.
