Susan Lynn Moose, 61, cursed and then fired two .22 revolver shots at three cell phone tower workers south of Taylorsville on Sunday afternoon, according to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

The workers were approximately 150 feet off the ground at the time the shots were fired. One of them called 911 emergency dispatch, WSOC reported.

“I’ve got a lady across the street that’s been yelling and raising hell since we’ve been here that we’re on her property and now there’s shots that have been fired,” the caller told a dispatcher. “I’ve got two guys on the tower.”

None of the workers were struck by the gunfire.

A woman was arrested Sunday after deputies say she cursed at – then shot at – utility workers who were on a cell tower near her home. https://t.co/dGv515LKbZ — CBS 17 (@WNCN) November 27, 2019

“I think they were pretty scared,” Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman told WSOC.

Deputies say when they arrived at the scene, Moose was armed with two axes and barricaded inside her home right across the street from the tower. Eventually, she was removed from the home and taken into custody.

The sheriff says Moose has contacted deputies previously over concerns about the tower.

“Saying that she’s hearing voices from that tower. They’re sending signals, this type thing,” he said.

Moose was charged with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest, CBS affiliate WBTV reported. She was given a $10,000 bond and ordered to show up for court on Dec. 16.