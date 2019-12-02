Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find a missing 29-year-old man.
Vincent Camper was last seen Nov. 24 in the 14800 block of Schaefer.
He is described as a black male, brown complexion, braided hair, full mustache and goatee, according to police.
Camper’s family states when he left the residence he was distressed.
His family is concerned because he has not been home to take his medication.
If anyone has seen Vincent Camper or know of his whereabouts they are asked to please call Detroit Police Department’s second precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.
