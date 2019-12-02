Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is investigating a incident where a 26-year-old man’s body was discovered on the city’s east side.
Police say it happened Monday morning Waltham Street near East State Fair Avenue.
Authorities say the man was found in the 19000 block of Waltham Street near a home.
The investigation is ongoing.
