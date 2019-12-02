Comments
The annual America’s Thanksgiving Parade Detroit took over Downtown Detroit, showcasing mesmerizing floats, balloons, and marching bands to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday. Making its way down the historic Woodward Avenue, the parade was made up of over 75 parade units, including an appearance from Santa Claus and 4-story Optimus Prime.
The annual America’s Thanksgiving Parade Detroit took over Downtown Detroit, showcasing mesmerizing floats, balloons, and marching bands to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday. Making its way down the historic Woodward Avenue, the parade was made up of over 75 parade units, including an appearance from Santa Claus and 4-story Optimus Prime.
Re-live the excitement from the America’s Thanksgiving Parade Detroit in these snaps from local attendees!
New to “Seen in Detroit“? We scour Instagram for the latest and greatest photos by local photogs like you!
Want to be featured in an upcoming post? Tag your photos each week with #SeenInDetroit or #DetroitProud for consideration!
View this post on Instagram
Happy Thanksgiving and happy 14th birthday to two of my favorite boys. Celebrating our blessings with Detroit family at the 93rd annual America’s Thanksgiving Day Parade! #thanksgiving #americasthanksgivingparade #parades #family #golions #turkeyday #whatitsallabout #family #toomuchfood #favoriteholiday
You must log in to post a comment.