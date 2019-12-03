Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Western Michigan made the top of College Gazette’s list for the 10 best “hidden gem” public universities in the nation.
The site says several WMU programs are frequently listed among the very best in the country.
“Although the student life at Western Michigan is quite active, what makes Western Michigan special is the learning outcomes for all of its students. An impressive 91% find employment, military service, or full-time volunteering within three months of graduation; 85% of these say they find their work satisfying,” the site states.
