Comments
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (PATCH) — A Macomb County basketball coach is being investigated for allegedly sending sexually explicit text messages to a student, police said.
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (PATCH) — A Macomb County basketball coach is being investigated for allegedly sending sexually explicit text messages to a student, police said.
A family reported that their daughter was receiving sexually explicit messages from an Eisenhower High School 9th grade girls’ basketball coach.
Now the Macomb County Sheriff’s MACE unit (Macomb Area Computer Enforcement) is conducting an investigation inside Utica Community Schools.
For the complete story visit here.
You must log in to post a comment.