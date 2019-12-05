DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – JuJuan Parks was arraigned on 16 charges at 36th District Court in connection with the fatal shooting of a Detroit officer on Nov. 20.
Officer Rasheen McClain and his partner Phillippe Batoum-Bisse responded to a incident in the 20000 block of Wyoming Avenue in Detroit. McClain was killed and Batoum-Bisse was injured.
Parks is charged with:
– one count of first degree premeditated murder
– murder of a police officer
– three counts of assault with intent to murder
– one count of resisting and obstructing a police officer causing death
– one count of discharging a weapon inside a building causing death
– one count of discharging a weapon in a building causing serious impairment
– one count of felon in possession of a firearm
– eight felony firearm violations
His bond was denied.
He is being held at the Wayne County Jail.
