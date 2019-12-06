



– The city of Detroit is encouraging residents who may be eligible for a poverty tax exemption to apply before this year’s deadline on Monday, December 9.

Depending on the household income, a homeowner can receive either a 50% or 100% exemption on their property taxes for each year they are eligible and apply. The December 9 deadline applies to the current year property taxes only. Residents must reapply annually to main eligibility.

Having PTE also is a requirement under the proposed “Pay as You Stay” program city and county officials announced recently and is making its way through the State Legislature. If approved by the Legislature and the Governor, the program would eliminate all penalties and interest on back taxes for income-eligible residents and significantly reduce their monthly payment to get current on their tax bills.

“Making sure eligible homeowners are aware of and apply for a PTE is key to our strategy to ensure Detroiters struggling with their property tax bill can stay in their homes,” said Chief Financial Officer Dave Massaron. “Having a PTE also will help these individuals be eligible for the proposed Pay As You Stay program.”

Officials expect to approve the largest number ever of PTEs this year – well over 6,000 – however thousands more are likely eligible. Over the past two years, the City has increased its efforts to notify eligible residents of the PTE. In 2014, for example, the city approved 3,800 PTEs and the numbers have increased annually since then.

Workshops to help residents with their PTE application are still being held at the following dates, times and locations:

Thursday, December 5

Central Detroit Christian

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

1550 Taylor Street

313-873-0064

Focus: Hope

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

1400 Oakman Blvd.

313-494-4802

Friday, December 6

Southwest Economic Solutions

10 a.m. to noon

2826 Bagley St.

313-297-0074

Saturday, December 7

Detroit Association of Women’s Club

10 a.m. to noon

5461 Brush Street

313-873-1727

Monday, December 9

Eastside Community Network

2 to 6 p.m.

4401 Conner,

313-331-3273

Black Caucus Foundation

9 a.m. to noon

2470 Collingwood Street

313-285-9234

UCHC

9 a.m. to noon

2727 Second Ave

Suite 313

313-963-3310

Applications also may be requested to be sent by mail by call 313-224-3035 or by sending an email to assessorspecialprocessing@detroitmi.gov.

