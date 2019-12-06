Filed Under:Commerce Township, detroit rapper, Obie Trice, shooting

(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit rapper Obie Trice was arrested at his home in Commerce Township after a shooting incident according to police.

The 42-year-old is a former member of Eminem’s record label Shady Records.

It happened Friday morning just after midnight on Woodvale Drive near 14 Mile and Welch Drive.

Police say after a domestic altercation an 18-year-old was shot in the leg.

According to jail records, Trice was arrested for violating a friend of the court warrant for child support payments.

Trice has a bond of $16,600 and is considered a suspect in the shooting at his home.

Jail records say Trice has a second charged of aggravated felony assault pending.

