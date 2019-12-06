Comments
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (PATCH) — Police arrested a 29-year-old Eastpointe man after he reportedly stole a car from a woman at a the Mobil Gas Station in Royal Oak and ended up crashing it into the side of a house in a nearby neighborhood.
Police responded to a call around 9:20 p.m. Dec. 5 after a woman said a man stole her red Honda CRV along with her cell phone while at the gas station. At that same time, several 911 calls came in to police that the red Honda had just crashed into a house on Ferncliff and Thirteen Mile Road.
Police said the man in the stolen car struck a telephone pole, wooden fence and then crashed into the house. The owners of the house were at home during the crash, but uninjured, police said.
