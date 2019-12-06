Eastpointe Man Steals SUV, Crashes Into Royal Oak HomePolice arrested a 29-year-old Eastpointe man after he reportedly stole a car from a woman at a the Mobil Gas Station in Royal Oak and ended up crashing it into the side of a house in a nearby neighborhood.

Testing Affirms Below-Background Radiation Levels At Site Of Detroit River Materials CollapseRadiological testing conducted Friday at the site of a sediment collapse into the Detroit River shows levels of radiation below background levels throughout the site, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy announced Friday afternoon.

Help The Salvation Army with First Forecasters Karen Carter and April MossDon’t miss Karen Carter and April Moss ring the bell to help raise money for The Salvation Army Saturday.

Michigan Independent Says He's Ready To Vote To Impeach TrumpRep. Justin Amash said Friday that he is prepared to vote for three articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, ensuring that Democrats won't be the only ones to impeach the President when the historic vote hits the floor as soon as this month.

Former Credit Union Teller Charged With Embezzlement After Allegedly Withdrawing $24K From Elderly CustomerA former teller at Michigan First Credit Union has been charged with two counts of Embezzlement from a Financial Institution – a 20-year felony – for allegedly withdrawing a total of $24,000 from the account of a 92-year-old customer.

Detroit Rapper Obie Trice In Custody After Shooting At His Commerce Township HomeDetroit rapper Obie Trice was arrested at his home in Commerce Township after a shooting incident according to police.