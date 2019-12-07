Comments
Poker Lotto
Midday Daily 3
Midday Daily 4
Daily 3
Daily 4
Fantasy 5
Keno
Mega Millions
Powerball
DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Friday:
Poker Lotto
4C-9C-4H-5H-8S
Midday Daily 3
1-0-4
Midday Daily 4
0-7-1-9
Daily 3
3-5-1
Daily 4
1-4-8-9
Fantasy 5
02-12-22-25-26
Estimated jackpot: $145,000
Keno
01-03-04-21-22-23-25-27-29-34-38-40-41-43-44-45-61-67-69-77-79-80
Mega Millions
20-31-40-46-61, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: 5
Estimated jackpot: $285 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $130 million
© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Janis Pompo
You must log in to post a comment.