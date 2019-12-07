Filed Under:lottery, Mega Millions

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Friday:

Poker Lotto

4C-9C-4H-5H-8S

Midday Daily 3

1-0-4

Midday Daily 4

0-7-1-9

Daily 3

3-5-1

Daily 4

1-4-8-9

Fantasy 5

02-12-22-25-26

Estimated jackpot: $145,000

Keno

01-03-04-21-22-23-25-27-29-34-38-40-41-43-44-45-61-67-69-77-79-80

Mega Millions

20-31-40-46-61, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: 5

Estimated jackpot: $285 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $130 million

