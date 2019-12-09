Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Police say two people were injured after a hit-and-run on Gratiot Avenue near Lappin Street.
It happened on Sunday when a man saw a woman about to get hit.
The man jumped into traffic to save her and was also hit, according to police.
He’s currently in the hospital listed in critical condition with multiple bone fractures.
The woman is expected to be OK. She was also hit by the oncoming vehicle.
Police are continuing to investigate this incident and anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department.
