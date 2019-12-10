Filed Under:1-year-old boy, crash, eastbound I-94 near I-696, Macomb County, michigan state police

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A 1-year-old boy died in a crash on eastbound I-94 near I-696 according to Michigan State Police.

It happened Tuesday morning when police say a van was traveling in the left center lane when it changed into the left lane and rear ended a passenger car.

MSP says the at fault driver — a 37-year-old Toledo man — was taken into custody.

The passenger in the passenger car was also transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area while tow trucks were on the scene.

