MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A 1-year-old boy died in a crash on eastbound I-94 near I-696 according to Michigan State Police.
It happened Tuesday morning when police say a van was traveling in the left center lane when it changed into the left lane and rear ended a passenger car.
MSP says the at fault driver — a 37-year-old Toledo man — was taken into custody.
Final Update: The at fault driver, a 37 year old male from Toledo, has been taken into custody. Investigation is continuing and will be forwarded to the prosecutors office for review. pic.twitter.com/pQlSJR1i0b
— MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) December 10, 2019
The passenger in the passenger car was also transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Drivers were asked to avoid the area while tow trucks were on the scene.
