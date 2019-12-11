Detroit (CBSDetroit)- Develop Detroit’s Sonya Mays and Sean White.
“Our Neighborhoods are only vibrant because of the people who live in them” says Sonja Mays from Develop Detroit.
“Develop Detroit is a non-profit restate development company that is focused on revitalizing Detroit’s neighborhoods.”
“I want Detroit to be seen again as a place that is good for families.”
“When I grew up here my neighborhood in Northwest Detroit was a fantastic place, a great middle class neighborhood to raise a family.”
“From investor, from lenders, from home buyers, I think partnerships are what’s important” says Develop Detroit’s Sean White.
Finally, Sonja Mays comments, “When I think about communities and the importance of them, I really think about people first and the role that everyday Detroiter’s play in the future of their neighborhoods, the future of their city.”
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this story.
You must log in to post a comment.