MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A former Eisenhower High School teacher has been faces multiple charges after a teacher was accused of sending sexual inappropriate emails to one of his female students within the school.
Here’s a list of his charges:
Case 1 (41-A Shelby Court)
Count 1: Child Sexually Abusive Activity (felony)
Count 2: Computers – Internet – Communicating With Another To Commit Crime (felony)
Case 2 (41- A Sterling Heights Court)
Count 1: Criminal Sexual Conduct 4th Degree – Force or Coercion (felony)
Count 2: Criminal Sexual Conduct 4th Degree – Force or Coercion (felony)
A report was made about the teacher’s inappropriate conduct in October.
In November after media reported on the incident, a second female came forward and made a report to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office.
The female reported that she was a former student of the same teacher in 2009. This teacher had made her uncomfortable with his behavior and made several inappropriate comments to her. The student was able to provide several pieces of documentation from these incidents and stated that the teacher had touched her inappropriately on two occasions.
The teacher was taken into custody on Thursday shortly after warrants were issued.
He is being held without bond at the Macomb County Jail.
An arraignment for Case 1 charges listed above is scheduled for Thursday in the 41-A District Court. He is set to be arraigned in the 41-A Sterling Heights Court on Friday at 9 a.m. for the Case 2 above listed charges.
