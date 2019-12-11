LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer applauded the Michigan House of Representatives Wednesday for passing House Bill 4181, sponsored by state Rep. Mari Manoogian (D-Birmingham), with strong bipartisan support.
House Bill 4181 would ban any driver under the age of 18 from using a cell phone while driving.
The governor also urged the Michigan Senate to pass this bill to protect kids and drivers across the state.
“As a mom, there’s nothing more important to me than the safety of my kids, and I know every parent in Michigan feels the same way,” said Governor Whitmer. “That’s why Rep. Manoogian’s legislation is so important. We don’t just need better roads, we need safer roads. This bill will help us put an end to distracted driving, protect our kids, and ensure the safety of Michigan drivers. It’s my hope that the Michigan Senate will do the right thing and pass this bill so we can protect Michiganders everywhere.”
