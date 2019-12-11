DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Buddy’s Pizza is opening its first downtown location Wednesday morning at 11 a.m.
It’s located in the Madison Building on Broadway Street.
In honor of the grand opening, Buddy’s Pizza is celebrating with a Motown theme and all of Wednesday’s sales will be donated to the Motown Museum.
Here’s how to get some free pizza: Buddy’s opened a city-wide scavenger hunt for free pizza with 100 Buddy’s branded music records placed throughout downtown Detroit. When the records are found, they can be brought in a for a free four-square pizza.
When participants post a picture on Twitter or Instagram of the branded record, they can tag Buddy’s and use the hashtag #BuddysDowntown. Participants must also be following Buddy’s on social media. In doing this, participants will be entered in to win free pizza for a year.
Email DowntownOpening@buddyspizza.com with a full name, phone number and the number of individuals in the party (which can be up to four) to reserve a table on opening day.
We still have some open reservation slots between 1:30 PM – 4:30 pm tomorrow for the #BuddysDowntown grand opening – email DowntownOpening@BuddysPizza.com to secure one of the last spots! pic.twitter.com/Wge1iaM68K
— Buddy's Pizza (@buddyspizza) December 10, 2019
Reservations are available from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
For more information on the scavenger hunt visit here.
