MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – Day of the dozens is coming on Thursday to participating Krispy Kreme Doughnut shops.

On Dec. 12, grab an original glazed dozen for just $1 with any dozen purchase.

This offer is only valid on Thursday and excludes Mini Doughnuts and is not valid with any other offer or coupon.

Here’s the disclaimer according to Krispy Kreme’s website: Limit 2 redemptions at special price. Offer valid for one $1 Original Glazed Dozen per one dozen purchase. Not valid for delivery or online ordering. Void if altered, copied, sold, purchased, transferred, exchanged, taxed, restricted or prohibited by law. Not redeemable at grocery or convenience stores. Upcharge or exclusions may apply for specialty doughnuts or specialty dozens. Customer pays any sales tax.

Participating Shops:

Troy
208 West 14 Mile Rd
Troy, MI

Allen Park
15050 Southfield Rd
Allen Park, MI

Utica
45301 Schoenherr Rd
Utica, MI

For the complete list, visit here.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

