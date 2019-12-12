Comments
DEARBORN, Mich. (PATCH)— Dearborn has a new look.
After a year-long process and surveying residents and business owners, the city unveiled a new brand with a new logo and themes driving the city forward: diversity, innovation and connectedness.
The city’s new logo features the letter “D” with color blocks.
The city says some 2,000 people weighed in, but the new logo has drawn some criticism.
