METRO DETROIT, Mich. (PATCH) – Wildlife officials have announced that hunters can bowhunt through the end of January in Southeastern Michigan.
This extended archery deer season in Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties – an urban deer management zone – is available through the third and final year of a Department of Natural Resources pilot program announced in December 2017.
Chad Stewart, the DNR’s deer, elk and moose program leader, said that the extended hunt is both a chance for hunters to pursue some high-quality deer and an opportunity for local officials to manage urban deer conflicts in their communities.
“Archery hunters can take advantage of some excellent hunting in January,” Stewart said. “This longer season also is a fairly low-cost first attempt for municipalities to help reduce the conflicts that arise when deer numbers rise in more populated, urban areas.”
