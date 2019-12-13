Filed Under:charges, hand gun, Incident, Police, road rage, troy man

(CBS DETROIT) – A Troy man is facing charges after allegedly pulling a gun during a road rage incident.

22-year-old Casey James Bondy was arraigned on one count of felonious assault with a dangerous weapon. The felony carries a penalty of four years in prison and fines up to $2,000.

The incident happened on Dec. 6.

Police responded to the incident at 8:30 p.m. from a call from the alleged victim.

The victim stated after hand gestures were exchanged, the man pulled up to him and pointed a gun at him.

When officers arrived on the scene the male suspect was found in possession of a firearm.

His bond was set at $3,000 cash or surety, no 10 percent.

