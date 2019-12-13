(CBS DETROIT) – A Troy man is facing charges after allegedly pulling a gun during a road rage incident.
22-year-old Casey James Bondy was arraigned on one count of felonious assault with a dangerous weapon. The felony carries a penalty of four years in prison and fines up to $2,000.
The incident happened on Dec. 6.
Police responded to the incident at 8:30 p.m. from a call from the alleged victim.
The victim stated after hand gestures were exchanged, the man pulled up to him and pointed a gun at him.
When officers arrived on the scene the male suspect was found in possession of a firearm.
His bond was set at $3,000 cash or surety, no 10 percent.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.