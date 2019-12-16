Comments
MARATHON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Police say a 33-year-old man was killed after crashing his vehicle into a tree.
It happened in Lapeer County on Saturday morning.
Just after midnight on Dec. 14, Lapeer County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene on north Lake Road.
33-year-old Adam Dolmage of Otter Lake was driving the 2009 Nissan Sentra, according to authorities.
About an hour after the crash, he was pronounced dead.
This is an ongoing investigation.
