MARATHON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Police say a 33-year-old man was killed after crashing his vehicle into a tree.

It happened in Lapeer County on Saturday morning.

Just after midnight on Dec. 14, Lapeer County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene on north Lake Road.

33-year-old Adam Dolmage of Otter Lake was driving the 2009 Nissan Sentra, according to authorities.

About an hour after the crash, he was pronounced dead.

This is an ongoing investigation.

