DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Police are investigating a smash-and-grab at a Family Dollar store.
It happened on the city’s east side on Dec. 16 around 3:40 a.m. in the 16400 block of Harper.
Police say a suspect was driving a red 2004 GMC Sierra and backed his vehicle into the side wall of the store.
While inside the store, the suspect took a cash register from the business but it is unknown how much money was inside the register, police say.
Currently no one is in custody and police say they are waiting to review the store’s surveillance video.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detroit Police at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.
