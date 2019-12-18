Filed Under:lottery, Mega Millions

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Poker Lotto

KD-9C-6D-8D-7H

Midday Daily 3

8-2-1

Midday Daily 4

2-7-1-0

Daily 3

1-1-5

Daily 4

2-8-2-8

Fantasy 5

06-07-15-25-33

Estimated jackpot: $220,000

Keno

08-10-13-25-26-30-31-33-39-40-43-48-49-54-55-56-64-67-68-72-74-75

Mega Millions

22-30-53-55-56, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier: 2

Estimated jackpot: $372 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $160 million

