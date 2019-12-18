Comments
DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Poker Lotto
KD-9C-6D-8D-7H
Midday Daily 3
8-2-1
Midday Daily 4
2-7-1-0
Daily 3
1-1-5
Daily 4
2-8-2-8
Fantasy 5
06-07-15-25-33
Estimated jackpot: $220,000
Keno
08-10-13-25-26-30-31-33-39-40-43-48-49-54-55-56-64-67-68-72-74-75
Mega Millions
22-30-53-55-56, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier: 2
Estimated jackpot: $372 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $160 million
© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.