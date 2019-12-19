Filed Under:Darlington Raceway, Nascar

Darlington Raceway is celebrating NASCAR’s champions in its latest throwback weekend at the Southern 500.

Track officials announced the theme on Wednesday.

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 01: Clint Bowyer, driver of the #14 Rush Truck Centers/Mobil 1 Ford, races during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on September 01, 2019 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

This will be the sixth straight season NASCAR has honored the sports’ past at what has become its Old Timer’s Day-style event.

There have been 33 drivers who have won the 71 NASCAR Cup Series titles. Additionally, there are 29 racers who have won Xfinity titles.

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 01: A general view of the action during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on September 01, 2019 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The Southern 500 will take place on Sept. 6 during Labor Day weekend. The race will also kickoff next year’s NASCAR’s playoffs.

