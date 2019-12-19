Comments
Darlington Raceway is celebrating NASCAR’s champions in its latest throwback weekend at the Southern 500.
Track officials announced the theme on Wednesday.
This will be the sixth straight season NASCAR has honored the sports’ past at what has become its Old Timer’s Day-style event.
There have been 33 drivers who have won the 71 NASCAR Cup Series titles. Additionally, there are 29 racers who have won Xfinity titles.
The Southern 500 will take place on Sept. 6 during Labor Day weekend. The race will also kickoff next year’s NASCAR’s playoffs.
