METRO DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation has announced construction in Metro Detroit for Dec. 20-23.

The weather affects all work and rain, snow or cold temperatures may cause delays or cancellations.

Here’s the list below:

I-75:

Wayne – NB/SB 75 CLOSED, 94 to Clay (south of M-8/Davison), Sat 3am-10am.

Wayne – EB/WB 94 ramps to NB 75, RAMPS CLOSED, Sat 3am-10am.

Wayne – E/W Clay ramps to SB 75, RAMPS CLOSED, Sat 3am-10am.

Wayne – E/W Holbrook ramps to SB 75, RAMPS CLOSED, Sat 3am-10am.

Wayne – E/W Warren ramp to NB 75, RAMPS CLOSED, Sat 3am-10am.

Wayne – NB/SB 75, Springswells to Clark, right lane closed, Wed-Fri 5am-6pm.

I-94:

Wayne – EB/WB 94 ramps to NB 75, RAMPS CLOSED, Sat 3am-10am.

Wayne – 2nd Avenue CLOSED over I-94, Sat 7am thru 2020.

I-696:

Macomb – EB 11 Mile ramp to 696, RAMP CLOSED, Thu 9pm-Sat 9:30am.

M-5:

Wayne – EB M-5 at 7 Mile, right lane closed, Thu-Fri 9am-3pm.

M-10: (Lodge)

Wayne – SB M-10 ramp to EB 94, RAMP CLOSED, Thu-Sun 9am-3pm.

M-14:

Wayne – EB M-14 at I-275, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 lanes closed intermittently, Sat 8am-5pm.

M-53:

Wayne – NB M-53, M-3/Gratiot to north of I-94, right lane closed daily, Thu-Tue 9am-3pm.  

