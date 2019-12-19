METRO DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation has announced construction in Metro Detroit for Dec. 20-23.
The weather affects all work and rain, snow or cold temperatures may cause delays or cancellations.
Here’s the list below:
I-75:
Wayne – NB/SB 75 CLOSED, 94 to Clay (south of M-8/Davison), Sat 3am-10am.
Wayne – EB/WB 94 ramps to NB 75, RAMPS CLOSED, Sat 3am-10am.
Wayne – E/W Clay ramps to SB 75, RAMPS CLOSED, Sat 3am-10am.
Wayne – E/W Holbrook ramps to SB 75, RAMPS CLOSED, Sat 3am-10am.
Wayne – E/W Warren ramp to NB 75, RAMPS CLOSED, Sat 3am-10am.
Wayne – NB/SB 75, Springswells to Clark, right lane closed, Wed-Fri 5am-6pm.
I-94:
Wayne – EB/WB 94 ramps to NB 75, RAMPS CLOSED, Sat 3am-10am.
Wayne – 2nd Avenue CLOSED over I-94, Sat 7am thru 2020.
I-696:
Macomb – EB 11 Mile ramp to 696, RAMP CLOSED, Thu 9pm-Sat 9:30am.
M-5:
Wayne – EB M-5 at 7 Mile, right lane closed, Thu-Fri 9am-3pm.
M-10: (Lodge)
Wayne – SB M-10 ramp to EB 94, RAMP CLOSED, Thu-Sun 9am-3pm.
M-14:
Wayne – EB M-14 at I-275, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 lanes closed intermittently, Sat 8am-5pm.
M-53:
Wayne – NB M-53, M-3/Gratiot to north of I-94, right lane closed daily, Thu-Tue 9am-3pm.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.